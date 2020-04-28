NZ not 'out of the woods yet', says PM as country enjoys slight loosening of lockdown restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country is not "out of the woods yet" from the risk of Covid-19, with about 75 per cent of business expected to resume operation under Alert Level 3.

Jacinda Ardern said the country was in the "next phase of the battle" against Covid-19, with just three more cases of the virus announced today.

"We will have to keep stamping Covid out until there is a vaccine, we are not done," she said.

"What Level 3 does represent is the move towards getting our economy moving again, getting more New Zealanders back to work and to opening more of our business."

She said about one million New Zealanders would be working under Level 3.

"However, we also know that the lockdown has displaced many workers and there is real need for a job in our community."

"We will do all we can to make sure we fight the economic impacts of the virus and the same way we did the health threat - with unity, fast support, by looking after one another."

Employment services are being rolled out to help New Zealanders out of work as businesses begin to return.

"Due to the impacts of Covid-19 restrictions, unemployment will rise before it improves," Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said today.

A 'Keep New Zealand Working' online recruitment tool has been released to connect job seekers to employers directly and provide online training courses.

Ministry of Social Development has also opened 35 new employment centres, with face-to-face engagements set to begin under Level 2.

It is also releasing a free online community health course with NZQA Unit Standards

Ninety per cent of the 7,694 benefit increase numbers is people going on the Jobseeker support benefit.