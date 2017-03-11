 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ negotiating free Latin American trade deal

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand is set to negotiate a free trade deal with four Latin American countries in a bid to boost its $1.1 billion trade with the nations.

Trade Minster Todd McClay has received this welcome news at a Commonwealth gathering in London.

Todd McClay.

Source: 1 NEWS

Negotiations with the Pacific Alliance, a regional organisation involving Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, came about after two years of diplomatic efforts, Trade Minister Todd McClay said from Colombia today.

"A high-quality FTA will open the door for New Zealand companies to do more business with the Pacific Alliance countries and increase the $1.1 billion of two-way trade we currently have with them," he said after meeting the presidents of the four nations.

"Today's announcement will be welcome news for our exporters."

There are more than 221 million consumers in the four countries, which have a combined GDP of $US3.85 trillion.

New Zealand exporters to the countries currently face high tariffs on many products, including dairy.

The government aims to have enough free trade deals set up by 2030 to cover 90 per cent of goods traded by New Zealand.

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

00:38
2
The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was ‘a source of pride’.

Hayley Holt, Green Party candidate, opens up about her relationship with alcohol on TVNZ1's Sunday

04:01
3
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

00:20
4
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

00:14
5
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.

Multiple people injured, gunman dead after shooting at New York hospital

Initial reports say there may be as many as six people injured at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

00:38
The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was ‘a source of pride’.

Hayley Holt, Green Party candidate, opens up about her relationship with alcohol on TVNZ1's Sunday

The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was "a source of pride".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ