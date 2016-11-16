 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ Navy's Te Kaha to support US Seventh Fleet after fatal collision near Japan

share

Source:

NZN

The frigate HMNZS Te Kaha is extending its deployment in Asian waters to support the United States Seventh Fleet after the fatal collision involving the USS Fitzgerald.

The vessel leaves Kaikoura with 450 people on board, sailing for Lyttelton.

Te Kaha.

Source: 1 NEWS

Seven US sailors were killed when the Fitzgerald, a guided-missile destroyer, and a Philippines container ship collided off the Japanese coast on June 17.

Te Kaha is near Japan as part of the Royal New Zealand Navy's Naval Task Group deployment throughout Asia and Defence Minister Mark Mitchell says the US has accepted the offer of help.

The frigate's role will be to contribute to the security and protection of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

Announcing the deployment today, Mr Mitchell extended the government's condolences.

"Our thoughts are very much with the bereaved families and the crew of the USS Fitzgerald after this terrible event," he said.

Mr Mitchell said the US was quick to help when the Kaikoura earthquake struck last November.

The USS Sampson, a sister ship of the Fitzgerald and which was in Auckland for the RNZN's 75th anniversary celebrations, was sent to the South Island to help with the recovery effort.

Related

Defence

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Introducing New Zealand's Maori Moana! Tokoroa teen chosen to be Te Reo voice of Disney princess

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

3

One person dead, another critically injured in 'possible homicide' incident in South Auckland

00:30
4
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
5
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

02:03
Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindy teachers.

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ