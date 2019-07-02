NZ Navy's first Tongan Warrant Officer returning to South Auckland, hoping to inspire community

The Royal New Zealand Navy's (RNZN) first Tongan Warrant Officer is returning to live in South Auckland, where he grew up, to show his community what's possible.

Warrant officer Seaman Combat Specialist Mark Latu was promoted to Warrant Officer at Devonport Naval Base in celebration of his trade, family and culture, New Zealand Defence Force says in a statement.

Mr Latu previously lived near the Devonport Naval Base but decided to move back to South Auckland to show loyalty to his origins.

"I come from South Auckland, an area that has its challenges, we moved back there to influence our community – if people see something different, if their kids see you, they realise there are other possibilities out there", says Mr Latu.

Mr Latu joined the RNZN in 1998 as an Ordinary Seaman Gunner.

He is currently studying for a Bachelor of Applied First Line Management with Otago Polytechnic.

It’s too early to know yet if his three boys will follow in his naval footsteps.