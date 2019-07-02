TODAY |

NZ Navy's first Tongan Warrant Officer returning to South Auckland, hoping to inspire community

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence
Auckland
Pacific Islands

The Royal New Zealand Navy's (RNZN) first Tongan Warrant Officer is returning to live in South Auckland, where he grew up, to show his community what's possible. 

Warrant officer Seaman Combat Specialist Mark Latu was promoted to Warrant Officer at Devonport Naval Base in celebration of his trade, family and culture, New Zealand Defence Force says in a statement.

Mr Latu previously lived near the Devonport Naval Base but decided to move back to South Auckland to show loyalty to his origins. 

"I come from South Auckland, an area that has its challenges, we moved back there to influence our community – if people see something different, if their kids see you, they realise there are other possibilities out there", says Mr Latu.

Mr Latu joined the RNZN in 1998 as an Ordinary Seaman Gunner.

He is currently studying for a Bachelor of Applied First Line Management with Otago Polytechnic.

It’s too early to know yet if his three boys will follow in his naval footsteps.

"One wants to be a rugby league superstar, one wants to be Shawn Mendes, and the youngest one is in the terrible twos, so it’s all about him," he said.

Promotion of Mark Latu to Warrant Officer Seaman Combat Specialist
Warrant Officer Seaman Combat Specialist Mark Latu with his wife and parents after his promotion at Devonport Naval Base. Source: New Zealand Defence Force
More From
New Zealand
Defence
Auckland
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
2
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
3
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
4
Drunk motorist who slammed Mercedes into Auckland taxi, killing young father, sent to prison
5
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:15
‘A Conversation With My Country’ deals with issues of Māori imprisonment, welfare and other ‘non-PC’ topics.

Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff's new book looks at NZ's problems in a 'non-PC' way
06:26
Whena Owen has this report on the everyday place names that are a reminder of past injustices.

Call for street names honouring colonial officers who led attacks on Māori to be changed - 'We’re surrounded by terrorists'

00:42
Trev Den Baars hopes to have the pub back up and running in the next few days.

Owner of Methven's popular Brown Pub 'devastated' after fire damages building
04:34
Team NZ's Kevin Shoebridge says the remaining four challengers are some of the toughest seen in the last decade.

Despite another challenger bailing out, Team NZ confident America's Cup will be competitive