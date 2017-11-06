NZ must work side-by-side with Pacific neighbours to curb climate change - Ardern

With its food sources drying up, its water supply threatened and the main path out regularly flooded, the Samoan village of Moata'a is at the pointy end of climate change.

Jacinda Ardern and James Shaw. Source: 1 NEWS

"I have many fond memories of growing up here, where these mangroves and the stream were our playground for swimming and fishing," long-time resident Asi Tuiataga James Faafili Blakelock, 79, told a visiting delegation from New Zealand today.

In the decades since, coastal erosion, rising seal levels and the destruction of the area's mangroves for development had left fish and shellfish scarce and destroyed the water supply of the village near Apia, he said.

"We are a village where our daily lives have been affected by the effects of climate change."

A single damaged path leading directly from homes to schools and stores - built in the '70s - now floods even at mid-tide as the water encroached, leaving no way out in emergencies.

The village's plight has drawn funding from the United Nations Development Programme for a new bridge and today the attention of New Zealand Climate Change Minster James Shaw - who came to dip his feet in the water and see the area.

Cyclone Gita has put the impacts of climate change on the radar for this year's Pacific Mission, and Mr Shaw said recent weather events at home had left New Zealanders acutely aware of what their neighbours had long known.

"Kiwis have figured out that climate isn't something that's happening in the future, somewhere else, to someone else," Mr Shaw told an audience at a climate change lunch.

The New Zealand government last week signalled it was looking to "reset" its strategy in the Pacific and Mr Shaw saw changing climate policy was part of that change.

"The single most important thing we can do is bring our own greenhouse gas emissions at home down," he said.

While he took in the mangroves, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a charity-build home in the flood-stricken village of Magiagi.

There staff from the the Adventist Development and Relief Agency made a plea for more funding, saying they had hundreds more applications for new homes than they could manage.

She told the luncheon New Zealand had to work side-by-side with its Pacific neighbours to curb climate change.

"At the same time ... .we must meet our own obligations as well," she said.