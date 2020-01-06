TODAY |

NZ military personnel in Iraq 'as safe as they can be' after Iran missile attack on US air bases - Winston Peters

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand military personnel in Iraq are "as safe as they can be", according to Winston Peters after Iran launched missiles on US air bases in Iraq today.

A file shot of a New Zealand Defence Force trainer instructing Iraqi soldiers. Source: NZDF

Up to 45 New Zealand military personnel work in non-combat training roles at Taji Military Complex in Iraq. The Government had already planned to withdraw all troops by June this year.

NZ Defence Force to halt training at Iraq's Camp Taji, Minister Ron Mark says

In a statement today Mr Peters - the acting Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister - says: “It is important to note that the missile attacks did not target Camp Taji and the Government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances."

Mr Peters called for "restraint" after the missile attacks, a retaliation by Iran against the US for the killing of their top general, Qassem Soleimani, last week.

“Now is the time for restraint and de-escalation, and for diplomacy to take over," he said.

“The Government is working actively with our partners through military and diplomatic channels, and we continue to keep the security situation under close review, including implications for our personnel,” Mr Peters said.

New Zealand
Politics
Middle East
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump pressed to explain what prompted deadly strike on Iran general
2
LIVE: 'All is well!' - Donald Trump issues first statement after Iranian missiles strike air bases in Iraq
3
Whakatāne community furious over destroyed kiwi nesting home
4
Iran launches missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general
5
'High chance' tropical cyclone will hit Fiji by end of week, MetService says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:35

Iran launches missiles at two Iraqi air bases housing US troops, in revenge for killing of top general

Second woman charged with murder over Hamilton man's death
04:37

Whakaari/White Island victims still fighting for their lives one month on
00:36

Occupants escape 'suspicious' South Auckland house fire as it goes up in flames