NZ migration numbers booming and not slowing down - new statistics

New Zealand's migration boom showed no sign of easing in December.

Statistics New Zealand says the country gained a net (seasonally adjusted) of 6000 migrants in the month of December.

That takes the annual net gain of migrants to a new record of 70,600.

In the year to December permanent arrivals totalled 127,300, which was up 5400 (or 5 per cent) on the previous year.

Permanent and long-term departures were 56,700 down 300 or 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Statistics New Zealand says visa types contributing the most were work visas, which were up by 3800 to 41,600 since 2015.

That was followed by returning New Zealand and Australian citizens, at 37,700, up 2000 from 2015.