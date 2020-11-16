TODAY |

NZ meat kept in same cool store as Argentinian packaging that tested positive for Covid-19 - PM

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says some New Zealand meat was kept in the same cool store as beef packaging from Argentina that had tested positive for Covid-19 - and she wants to get to the bottom of claims New Zealand products and packaging tested positive.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said she was advised there were NZ meat products kept in the same cool store as infected meat packets from Argentina. Source: 1 NEWS

"We were advised yesterday there had been positive tests on packaging beef products from Argentina," Ardern said, adding that did not include New Zealand product. 

"We were not advised New Zealand products themselves tested positive for Covid," she said. 

Reuters reported there was Covid-19 on beef and tripe products and packaging, originating from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand found in Jinan in Shandong province, China. 

Ardern would be seeking more information about the claim - adding she had not been advised officially of the report. 

"I want to get to the bottom of this. This (beef exports) is incredibly important to New Zealand."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tests were carried out on beef and tripe products that had arrived in a city in Shandong province. Source: Breakfast

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was not informed directly about the issue by Chinese authorities and New Zealand officials were working to "ascertain the origin and veracity of these reports". 

This morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Ardern says was looking into the report after "being advised it's not our beef".

"We've been advised that's Argentinean beef, so just trying to get to the bottom of what's been reported there as we speak but rest assured we'll keep doing that."

The New Zealand Argentinian Embassy said there was an allegation received on November 12 "of nucleic acid in the external packaging of a shipment of beef from Argentina".

"The alleged event did not affect the product, which is in perfect condition and meeting all the required sanitary standards, but rather the outer packaging at the cold store facilities where it had been transferred. 

"In this respect, we would like to indicate that this is an isolated case, being the first time that this has happened in the packaging of products from Argentina since the pandemic began."

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four new Covid-19 cases in NZ, all in managed isolation
2
Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun
3
Government launches review into prices New Zealanders are paying at supermarket
4
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
5
Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged after meth, fantasy seized in Wellington drug bust

Ngāpuhi leader and Labour Party kaumātua Rudy Taylor dies, aged 66

One new case of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today, in managed isolation
00:26

Christchurch's purpose-built cruise dock welcomes first ship, amid industry devastation