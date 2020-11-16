NZ meat kept in same cool store as Argentinian beef products that tested positive for Covid-19 in China - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says some New Zealand meat was kept in the same cool store as beef products from Argentina that had tested positive for Covid-19 - and she wants to get to the bottom of claims New Zealand products and packaging tested positive.

"We were advised yesterday there had been positive tests on packaging beef products from Argentina," Ardern said, adding that did not include New Zealand product.

"We were not advised New Zealand products themselves tested positive for Covid," she said.

Reuters reported there was Covid-19 on beef and tripe products and packaging, originating from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand found in Jinan in Shandong province, China.

Ardern would be seeking more information about the claim - adding she had not been advised officially of the report.

"I want to get to the bottom of this. This (beef exports) is incredibly important to New Zealand."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was not informed directly about the issue by Chinese authorities and New Zealand officials were working to "ascertain the origin and veracity of these reports".

This morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Ardern says was looking into the report after "being advised it's not our beef".