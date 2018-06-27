 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


NZ man shot in alleged US home invasion by mother of 14-year-old he'd stalked across globe released from hospital

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand man Troy George Skinner, who was last month shot by the mother of a 14-year-old girl whose home he was allegedly breaking into, has been discharged from a Virginia hospital today.

Troy Skinner is refusing to talk to police after being shot trying to break into a teen girl’s home.
Source: 1 NEWS

Skinner was transported from the Virginia's VCU Medical Center where he has been treated for a gunshot wound to his neck, sustained in a reported June 22 home invasion of the mother and daughter's Goochland home.

He has been transported to Henrico Jail East in New Kent County, and has been charged with a single count of Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Rape, Rob or Murder by US authorities.

A hearing for Skinner has been tentatively set for Monday July 30 in Goochland General District Court.

The 25-year-old New Zealand man was shot on June 22 while he was allegedly breaking through the back door of a 14-year-old girl's Virginia home.

The pair had previously been speaking online.

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the US. The sheriff says the girl's mother saw a man trying to enter her home, warned him several times she had a gun, then fired after he broke the glass.

Skinner then reportedly attempted to flee and collapsed in the next door neighbour's yard where police ended up finding him and gave him medical attention.

The maximum penalty for Skinner's charge in Virginia is life in prison.  

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The former NRL flier showed he still has the goods at the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

00:32
2
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

00:36
3
German Davydov came up with this piece of skill, setting up Sergei Ianiushkin for a try in his side's 13/14 place match.

Watch: Move over Sonny Bill, Russian sevens player bamboozles Samoa defence with magical offload

00:32
4
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

All Blacks Sevens scrape past Fiji to book spot in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

00:18
5
Matthew Wallis, son of Warbirds Over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Search for missing pilot and helicopter back underway at Lake Wanaka


06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:32
Joe Ravouvou scored the decisive try to seal NZ's 22-17 win.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens World Cup final against England inches closer

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.