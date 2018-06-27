NZ man shot in alleged US home invasion by mother of 14-year-old he'd stalked across globe released from hospital

New Zealand man Troy George Skinner, who was last month shot by the mother of a 14-year-old girl whose home he was allegedly breaking into, has been discharged from a Virginia hospital today.

Skinner was transported from the Virginia's VCU Medical Center where he has been treated for a gunshot wound to his neck, sustained in a reported June 22 home invasion of the mother and daughter's Goochland home.

He has been transported to Henrico Jail East in New Kent County, and has been charged with a single count of Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Rape, Rob or Murder by US authorities.

A hearing for Skinner has been tentatively set for Monday July 30 in Goochland General District Court.

The 25-year-old New Zealand man was shot on June 22 while he was allegedly breaking through the back door of a 14-year-old girl's Virginia home.

The pair had previously been speaking online.

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after arriving in the US. The sheriff says the girl's mother saw a man trying to enter her home, warned him several times she had a gun, then fired after he broke the glass.

Skinner then reportedly attempted to flee and collapsed in the next door neighbour's yard where police ended up finding him and gave him medical attention.