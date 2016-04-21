NZ man sentenced to six-years jail for 'two-second brain explosion' causing death on QLD motorway

New Zealander Tamate Heke has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years' jail after a "two-second brain explosion" caused the death of a fellow driver on a busy Queensland motorway.

Source: istock.com

A Brisbane Supreme Court jury acquitted the factory worker of the manslaughter of Shane Merrigan on Thursday, but found him guilty of unlawful striking causing death.

Heke punched Mr Merrigan during a roadside altercation on the Gateway Motorway on December 1, 2015, causing the 50-year-old to fall into the path of a 13.7-tonne rubbish truck.

Defence barrister Joshua Fenton said his client was a hard-working, family man who had had suffered a "two-second brain explosion".

Justice Peter Applegarth said the tragic fact was the incident shouldn't have occurred.

"(Mr Merrigan) would still be alive if he and you had not engaged in bad behaviour on the road that afternoon," he told Heke.

The victim's daughter, Megan Merrigan, told the court during sentencing on Friday she found out her dad had died on Facebook.

"I've seen my sister's car in the picture, with a man beside it covered in blood," she said.

Ms Merrigan said she regretted her decision to go to the scene of the crash to check it was her dad.

"I've suffered nightmares after nightmares almost every week since it happened," she said.

"Every time I close my eyes I get visions of the scene."

Justice Applegarth said Heke's response was "completely excessive" and he needed to impose a sentence that deterred others.

But he noted the new one-punch law he was convicted of meant he had to serve 80 per cent of his sentence behind bars.

Heke will be eligible for parole after he's served about five years and one month.