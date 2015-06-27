 

NZ man extradited to Australia for alleged role in child sex offender network

A 42-year-old man from New Zealand is being extradited to Australia today to face charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child and his alleged involvement in a global child sex offender network.

Australian police car

Source: 1 NEWS

In October 2011 Australian police began Operation Juliet Conduit after receiving information from NZ authorities about online activities of two men, who were posting explicit child exploitation content on a device owned by a New Zealand man.

Taskforce Argos and international police were then involved in a complex investigation, one part of which focused on two Australia men who had claimed to adopt a baby from a Russian surrogate mother and then used the child for sexual exploitation.

The investigation uncovered the two Australian men had facilitated the abuse of the Russian child as part of an international network of child sex offenders. 

Both of the Australian men were arrested and charged during a trip to the US in February 2012.

They were charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and the exploitation of a child and were sentenced to decades in a US prison.

During the examination of the two Australian men, devices found had chat logs, images and video police say identify the 42-year-old New Zealand and suggesting he had engaged in the sexual abuse of a child and taken hundreds of inappropriate photos.

In August last year NZ Police arrested him, and today he will be extradited to Brisbane to face nine charges of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He is set to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Jon Rouse of Taskforce Argos said the arrest "closes the final chapter on a protracted and difficult investigation that has resulted in the arrest of members of a child sex offender network that spanned the globe".

