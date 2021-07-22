NZ locations make Time's Greatest Places list

Northland and Christchurch are among the locations named in Time magazine's third annual list of Greatest Places.

Poor Knights Islands, in Northland. Source: istock.com

The list - made up of destinations nominated by Time correspondents and contributors - highlights destinations offering unique experiences from around the world, from hugely popular tourist hot spots to lesser-known locales.

Christchurch was on the list for its "rebuilding from rubble". Highlights included indoor farmers' market Riverside Market, the rebuilt Turanga library and the $475 million Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, which is set to open later this year.

Northland, meanwhile, was listed for its "legendary experiences", including Manea Footprints of Kupe cultural centre, Ngawha Springs, Te Ahurea museum and the iconic Poor Knights Islands.

Northland Inc general manager Destinations, Tania Burt, said today in a statement that it is "wonderful to see Tai Tokerau Northland recognised in this list".

"Through the challenges of the last year, our region has continued to innovate and launch new, high quality tourism experiences and it is fantastic to see these businesses, and Northland, acknowledged by one of the world’s most well-known, reputable international brands," she said.

"We hope Tai Tokerau Northland’s inclusion in this list will help keep the region top of mind for international consumers planning future trips abroad when the time is right and remind our domestic visitors that what we have to offer a visitor is truly world-class."

Manea Footprints of Kupe. Source: Supplied

Manea Footprints of Kupe general manager Shane Lloyd said they were "deeply honoured to be represented in such an esteemed publication alongside some pretty remarkable destinations in the world".

"We are looking forward to welcoming international visitors as soon as it is safe, especially to Northland."