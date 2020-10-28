NZ likened to Nazi Germany by far-right British politician for its Covid quarantine protocol

New Zealand has been likened to Nazi Germany by a far-right British politician, who said Aotearoa’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) Covid-19 protocol was “absolutely horrific”.

Jacinda Ardern and Suzanne Evans. Source: Getty

New Zealand was operating a "fascist government" under Jacinda Ardern, former deputy chair of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), Suzanne Evans, wrote on Twitter.

Evans, who co-authored the party’s election manifesto, called on Amnesty International to intervene in one tweet before continuing her criticism in a series of tweets.

“The only thing more depressing than having to tweet this is having to tweet about the replies lapping what Ardern is doing. As I’ve said before, I could never understand 1930s Nazi Germany. Now it’s all too painfully obvious how it happened,” she wrote.

She also retweeted people who had wrote that NZ MIQ hotels were "quarantine camps" and claimed that Kiwis can be "forcibly removed" if they are deemed to be a risk to their households.

Returning Kiwis are required to undertake a 14-day self-isolation period in a hotel, with people required to undergo tests on days three and 12. No one can leave without returning a negative test.