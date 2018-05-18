 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ Law Society denies 'threatening' free speech over an investigation into lawyer who criticised domestic violence ruling

share

Tom Dillane 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

The President of the NZ Law Society has denied they suppressed free speech during a highly publicised investigation into the professional conduct of an Auckland lawyer for criticising a judge's domestic violence ruling.

NZ Law Society president Kathryn Beck

Source: 1 NEWS

Lawyer Catriona MacLennan was the subject of an investigation by the NZ Law Society's Standards committee after criticising a judge's decision to discharge without conviction a man who committed domestic violence - a decision later overturned.

The investigation into Ms MacLennan's comments was eventually abandoned, but the Auckland barrister yesterday released an opinion piece published on 1 NEWS NOW in which she alleged the Law Society's "heavy-handed action" against her "will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge".

NZ Law Society president Kathryn Beck has rejected that claim, and denied the Law Society kept "secret" from Ms MacLennan during the investigation the professional rules she was to have breached.

"I am hopeful that the effect of this will be that all other lawyers will understand that they do have freedom of speech, that they can criticise judges," Ms Beck said.

"But they do have to be careful not to undermine public confidence in the judicial system in doing so, so they just have to be careful not to cross that line.

"But I think we've found in this case that line wasn't crossed."

Ms Beck said the Law Society Standards Committee's decision did outline the specific item in the Rules of Conduct, 13.2, under scrutiny in Ms MacLennan's case: "A lawyer must not act in a way that undermines the processes of the Court or the dignity of the judiciary."

Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.
Source: Q+A

Ms Beck also elaborated on the Law Society’s particular concerns with Ms Beck's comments.

"Lawyers are absolutely able to criticise judges but it is most unusual for a lawyer to call for a judge to be removed and it was that comment that might have been a step too far, because lawyers are a little bit different to the public, there is a line," Ms Beck said.

Ms MacLennan also accused the law society in their investigation into her, of perpetuating secrecy within the profession that has allowed sexual harassment within the NZ legal profession, exposed this year, to be swept under the carpet for so long.

"My observation of my own case, and of the revelations about sexual harassment and sexual assault in the legal profession, is that the Law Society adopts secrecy as its default option," Ms MacLennan said.

"What that is doing is protecting perpetrators and allowing illegal and unsatisfactory behaviour to continue."

Ms Beck said investigations be the Law Society Standards Committee are subject to confidentiality as a matter of statute, and therefore details of the case could not be publicly talked about by Ms MacLennan before the decision of her case was published.

Ms MacLennan accused the Law Society in her opinion piece of placing her in a "position virtually of being forced to lie" after they informed her they were abandoning her case, but told her she could not reveal this publicly.

Ms Beck acknowledged "we are a bit constrained by statute. I understand that can be frustrating for people" but added that a Law Society regulatory group is currently reviewing the "framework" around this confidentiality model.

Ms Beck also was open in her concern and regret about the sexual harassment cases that have shrouded the profession in controversy this year.

"She (MacLennan) also makes reference to the harm to the profession from the headlines and the media coverage in relation to harassment and bullying in the profession," Ms Beck said.

"I mean, I don't disagree with her. I think that has done enormous harm to the profession and I'm very sad about that.

"But what it has also done is present us with an opportunity to get it right."

Read the Law Society's decision after their investigation into Catriona MacLennan

Read the Law Society's media release on the Standards Committee's decision on lawyer who said Judge wasn't fit to sit on the bench

Related

Tom Dillane

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

06:30
2
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

01:09
3
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

03:57
4
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

5
Colin Jack Mitchell

'A necessary response': Predator who abducted, bashed and sexually attacked Auckland woman to remain in jail after decades of offending

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 