NZ joins international marine pest fight

New Zealand has joined an international fight against marine pests.
Lockwood Smith, the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, officially signed up New Zealand as the 54th nation to be party to the Ballast Water Management Convention.
The convention, which comes into force in September, will require ships to manage ballast water, which helps them maintain stability during a voyage and prevent the spread of harmful marine species.
"These organisms can threaten our marine environment and species and impact those that derive an income from the sea, for example tourism, marine farming and fishing," Ministry for Primary Industries biosecurity manager Andrew Bell said.
