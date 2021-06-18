NZ in talks with Pfizer around potential booster shot

New Zealand is preparing to be able to roll out booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A tray of Pfizer vaccines. Source: Associated Press



Pfizer released a statement on its booster strategy in light of the highly-contagious Delta variant, saying it had seen "encouraging data" in its booster trial - where recipients had been given a third jab.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government had been "having conversations with Pfizer about what their research is telling them".

"We are preparing to be able to do booster shots and we'll be in position to do that based on the guidance around timing."

"It'll be somewhere in the six to 12-month period, potentially."

Hipkins said New Zealand had enough vaccine supply "to be able to at least start the booster shots for the people who were early in the vaccination programme and of course we will be ordering more".