TODAY |

NZ in talks with Pfizer around potential booster shot

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand is preparing to be able to roll out booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. 

A tray of Pfizer vaccines. Source: Associated Press


Pfizer released a statement on its booster strategy in light of the highly-contagious Delta variant, saying it had seen "encouraging data" in its booster trial - where recipients had been given a third jab.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government had been "having conversations with Pfizer about what their research is telling them". 

"We are preparing to be able to do booster shots and we'll be in position to do that based on the guidance around timing." 

"It'll be somewhere in the six to 12-month period, potentially."

Hipkins said New Zealand had enough vaccine supply "to be able to at least start the booster shots for the people who were early in the vaccination programme and of course we will be ordering more". 

"Early indications are potentially a third booster shot... eight or nine months potentially or even a bit longer could be really useful in terms of efficacy."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Travellers behaving badly in the Cook Islands prompts police warning
2
Rotorua man who beat five-year-old son to death jailed for at least 17 years
3
Christchurch NZ Post worker shaken after getting racist message
4
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
5
Breakfast crew in fits of laughter as Indira Stewart photo bombs news bulletin
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwis hoping to get on green light flights from Sydney foiled, MIQ rooms to be allocated

Joseph Parker reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

Full video: Hipkins holds short-notice news conference as NSW Covid crisis grows

Far North kids band together to shine light on need for safer streets