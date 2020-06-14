TODAY |

NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return

Source:  1 NEWS

It was a standing ovation for essential workers as the weekend’s celebration of health and rugby kicked on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eden Park saw thousands attend a sold-out game between the Blues and the Hurricanes today. Source: 1 NEWS

Thousands piled into Eden Park this afternoon, the spectacle of live sports in front of a crowd, well and truly back.

“While rugby is the catalyst for it today I genuinely believe some of this is just about the ability to be free again and to be out and about enjoying being out amongst a crowd," said Steve Armitage of ATEED (Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development).

“I think there'll be a really celebratory atmosphere in Eden Park."

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand’s biggest stadium will be at capacity for the clash between Beauden Barrett and the Blues and his former side, the Hurricanes. Source: 1 NEWS

The full house of 43,000 fans is the largest crowd the Blues have played in front of for 15 years.

A sports management expert 1 NEWS spoke to said if these teams want to capitalise on today’s opportunity, a good game is key.

The occasion was also marked across the world with the BBC reporting that “when premier league returns on Wednesday it will be behind closed doors but in New Zealand, Rugby union returned today, with fans and handshakes in country that's not had an active coronavirus case in three weeks now".

READ MORE
Kiwis celebrate first weekend at Alert Level 1 by flocking to rugby games, clubs and malls

“The ability to have a packed out stadium there today while other parts of the world, events are struggling to get up and running again, running in closed stadium - we're in a unique position and it positions us well for event attraction in the future too,” said Mr Armitage.

“We’re certainly hearing through some of our event promoters and through direct contact from some large organisations and large events that are interested in seeing what might be possible,” he said.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Atlanta police chief resigns hours after US police fatally shoot black man
2
Police clash with far-right protesters as UK sees weekend of violent demonstrations
3
Blues prove too strong for Hurricanes in another thrilling Super Rugby Aotearoa clash
4
Former Polynesian Panther says New Zealand can 'beat racism' if it can beat Covid-19
5
NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Govt announces $92 million investment into health services as part of Covid-19 response

Police hunt for four people who burgled Carterton home overnight after threatening owner
02:09

Thousands of Kiwis gather for Black Lives Matter marches in Auckland, Wellington

No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 23rd day, six days with no active cases