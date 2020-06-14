NZ in global spotlight as thousands pack out Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate rugby's return

It was a standing ovation for essential workers as the weekend’s celebration of health and rugby kicked on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands piled into Eden Park this afternoon, the spectacle of live sports in front of a crowd, well and truly back.

“While rugby is the catalyst for it today I genuinely believe some of this is just about the ability to be free again and to be out and about enjoying being out amongst a crowd," said Steve Armitage of ATEED (Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development).

“I think there'll be a really celebratory atmosphere in Eden Park."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The full house of 43,000 fans is the largest crowd the Blues have played in front of for 15 years.

A sports management expert 1 NEWS spoke to said if these teams want to capitalise on today’s opportunity, a good game is key.



The occasion was also marked across the world with the BBC reporting that “when premier league returns on Wednesday it will be behind closed doors but in New Zealand, Rugby union returned today, with fans and handshakes in country that's not had an active coronavirus case in three weeks now".

READ MORE Kiwis celebrate first weekend at Alert Level 1 by flocking to rugby games, clubs and malls

“The ability to have a packed out stadium there today while other parts of the world, events are struggling to get up and running again, running in closed stadium - we're in a unique position and it positions us well for event attraction in the future too,” said Mr Armitage.