NZ homeless die over three decades earlier than general population, study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's homeless die more than 30 years earlier than the general population, with many of the deaths preventable according to new research.

Most of the deaths were young to middle-aged men according to the Waikato University study. Source: Breakfast

Findings released today from a Waikato University study show most deaths were young to middle-aged men.

New Zealand's average life expectancy for women is 83 and 79 for men, according to latest data from Stats NZ.

However, the average age of those living rough who died was just 46.

The study, which looked at coroners findings from 171 deaths across 10 years, found one third of deaths were by suicide.

Most died alone.

"With the Covid pandemic, more and more people who are already in the precarious and difficult situation economically and socially can experience homelessness," the study's lead author Sandrine Charvin-Fabre said.

She said the study highlighted a need for health care to be provided in ways that meets the needs of homeless people.

Under the official definition, there are more than 41,000 people experiencing homelessness in New Zealand.

