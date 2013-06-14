 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ helping to locate missing ferry in Kiribati with 50 onboard

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Defence Force are helping to search for a ferry in Kiribati with about 50 people on board. 

Royal New Zealand Airforce P3 Orion

Source: 1 NEWS

The 17.5 metre wooden catamaran was reported to be overdue last night, according to Martime New Zealand. 

"A New Zealand Airforce P3 Orion left early this morning to assist with the search," the statement said. 

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand Senior Search and Rescue Officer John Ashby said they are doing "everything we can to locate this ferry and its passengers". 

"We understand the vessel underwent repairs to its propeller shaft just before it departed. This may have contributed to problems navigating the journey."

"The weather in that part of the Pacific is currently moderate with some swells."
 

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

02:34
2
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

00:18
3
A surveillance video has capture the moment the freshwater croc is removed from the trap and dragged behind a ute.

Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

00:21
4
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


5
Police car

One dead, two critically injured in Far North collision

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.


00:21
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island

Shane Watt filmed the incident at Enclosure Bay, on the island's northern side.


01:45
Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in Huntly.

'P is a monster' - hundreds march in Huntly to banish meth from their community

Gang members and iwi leaders joined the residents, all telling P users and dealers they aren't welcomed in the Waikato town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 