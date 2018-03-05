NZ to help with Papua New Guinea's relief after 7.5 magnitude quake

In addition to today's pledge of $9.5 million total of support and aide to Samoa, the government have announced $500,000 will go towards humanitarian assistance in Papua New Guinea after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck last week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said today in a press release the assistance would help with the emergency response.

"The rugged terrain and loss of communications in the area impacted means it is taking time to build a complete picture of the damage but we know that tens of thousands of people are reported as requiring humanitarian assistance," he said.

"New Zealand stands ready to assist Papua New Guinea."

Mr Peters said a RNZAF C130 Hercules aircraft would depart New Zealand today with emergency relief supplies.