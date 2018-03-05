 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ to help with Papua New Guinea's relief after 7.5 magnitude quake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

In addition to today's pledge of $9.5 million total of support and aide to Samoa, the government have announced $500,000 will go towards humanitarian assistance in Papua New Guinea after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck last week. 

The 7.5 magnitude quake killed dozens of people and caused widespread damage.
Source: Breakfast

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said today in a press release the assistance would help with the emergency response. 

"The rugged terrain and loss of communications in the area impacted means it is taking time to build a complete picture of the damage but we know that tens of thousands of people are reported as requiring humanitarian assistance," he said. 

"New Zealand stands ready to assist Papua New Guinea."

Mr Peters said a RNZAF C130 Hercules aircraft would depart New Zealand today with emergency relief supplies. 

"Our thoughts are with the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster."

Related

Politics

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:22
2
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:15
3
The girl was attacked at her grandmother's home by a family pet and died on the way to hospital.

'There are no words': Family dog mauls 12-month-old baby to death in northern NSW

02:48
4
The 15 minute fight was captured by a tourist on safari at the Tadoba National Park in India.

Watch: Savage fight between wild tiger and bear captured on camera in India

5

Retirement home residents shaken after man found dead in nearby pub carpark


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 