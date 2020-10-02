TODAY |

NZ health officials prepare for Covid-19 outbreak during holiday season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is preparing for the possibility of a Covid-19 outbreak in the community during the summer holidays.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after 12 cases of coronavirus were detected in managed isolation yesterday, 10 of them from the same Air India flight. Source: Breakfast

During yesterday's Covid-19 update, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said the health ministry and the all of government response group is continually reviewing plans for an outbreak or resurgence of the virus.

"That's very active work and certainly looking as we move into the summer months, and some of the challenges we might have to consider."

Read more
Twelve new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all in managed isolation

Yesterday, there were 12 new cases of Covid-19 among people in managed isolation detected, and none in the community

Ten of the infected people arrived from India last Saturday and the virus was detected on their day three test. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body found in Waikato River confirmed as missing Hamilton man
2
Kiwis to be welcomed into NSW and South Australia as part of travel bubble
3
Christchurch family's beloved cat found after it disappeared seven years ago
4
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
5
Electoral Commission urging people to 'vote early and vote local'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

More political leaders express support for four-year terms in 'powerbrokers' debate
03:59

Meet the writer interviewing NZ's political leaders over games of ping pong
02:11

Christchurch family's beloved cat found after it disappeared seven years ago
03:32

Seek out professionals rather than become a YouTube DIY fail, builder says