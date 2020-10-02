NZ health officials prepare for Covid-19 outbreak during holiday season

The Ministry of Health is preparing for the possibility of a Covid-19 outbreak in the community during the summer holidays.

During yesterday's Covid-19 update, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said the health ministry and the all of government response group is continually reviewing plans for an outbreak or resurgence of the virus.

"That's very active work and certainly looking as we move into the summer months, and some of the challenges we might have to consider."

Yesterday, there were 12 new cases of Covid-19 among people in managed isolation detected, and none in the community