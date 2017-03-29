NZ Health Ministry charges America's Philip Morris over vape sticks

Source:NZN
American cigarette maker Philip Morris has been charged over importing and selling an allegedly illegal tobacco product in New Zealand.
The Ministry of Health says it considers a Philip Morris electronic "tobacco stick", known as HEETS, which designed to heat up, but not burn, tobacco until it releases nicotine in a vapour, illegal.
The Ministry has laid the charges against Philip Morris New Zealand in the High Court at Wellington with the first appearance set down for early June.
The Ministry said the country's Smoke-Free Environments Act 1990 prohibited the advertisement or sale of a tobacco product designed for an oral use that was not smoking.
