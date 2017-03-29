NZ Health Ministry charges America's Philip Morris over vape sticks

American cigarette maker Philip Morris has been charged over importing and selling an allegedly illegal tobacco product in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health says it considers a Philip Morris electronic "tobacco stick", known as HEETS, which designed to heat up, but not burn, tobacco until it releases nicotine in a vapour, illegal.

The Ministry has laid the charges against Philip Morris New Zealand in the High Court at Wellington with the first appearance set down for early June.