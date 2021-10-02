NZ has no plans to order 'promising' experimental Covid-19 drug

The Ministry of Health says New Zealand has "no plans" of ordering a US experimental drug, the drugmaker says shows promising signs in combatting hospitalisations and deaths among people with Covid-19.

Merck & Co's new antiviral medication. Source: Associated Press

Drugmaker Merck said Saturday that its experimental pill, molnupiravir, for treating people sick with Covid-19 reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half in a trial.

The study tracked 775 adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 who were considered to be at higher risk for severe disease because of health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease.

The company told the Associated Press it would ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorise the pill's use it what would be the first medicine in a pill form that's shown to treat the deadly virus.

Patients take four pills twice a day for five days.

"This would allow us to treat many more people much more quickly and, we trust, much less expensively," Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University who was not involved in the research, told the Associated Press.

However, in New Zealand, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1News "at this stage, no plans have been made to order the Merck experimental pill".

The spokesperson added that the ministry would continue to monitor the development of the pill, though.

"The Ministry of Health continues to closely monitor developments in treatments that can aid recovery, or help prevent the need for hospital treatment, from Covid-19.

"We have well established processes for assessing emerging treatments, and an efficient approval process. Should there be a promising treatment that fits with the likely scenarios facing New Zealand in future, the ministry would work with Pharmac and Medsafe."

The spokesperson said Medsafe, which is the medical regulatory body run by the New Zealand Ministry of Health, was closely monitoring the developments of Covid-19-related pharmaceuticals overseas, seeking expert advice, and receiving regular updates from other medicines regulatory counterparts, including the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration.

No medicine will be made available for public use in New Zealand until Medsafe complete their assessment and it has been approved or provisionally approved.

However, across the ditch, Australia has closed a deal for 300,000 courses of the antiviral pill.

AAP on Tuesday reported that pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp and Dohme will supply the courses should the pill be given a green light by Australia's medicines regulator, and it could be made available as early as the first quarter of 2022.

According to the publication, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the drug would join other Covid-19 treatments including sotrovimab and remdesivir already available in Australia.

"While our vaccination rate continues to climb, we've been investing in and closely monitoring research into Covid-19 treatments and we are securing supply of promising treatments," he said.

But for now, New Zealand is only pushing vaccinating against Covid-19.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way for New Zealanders to protect themselves, their whānau and communities from Covid-19," the ministry spokesperson said.