 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ has highest rate of motor neurone disease of any country in the world

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A new study has found New Zealand has the highest rate of motor neurone disease (MND) of any country in the world.

Doctor and patient using digital tablet

Brain images (file picture).

Source: istock.com

University of Auckland scientists found the mortality rate for MND in New Zealand is as high as 2.8 deaths per 100,000 people. Internationally, the average is just 1.67 deaths per 100,000 people.

MND is the world's third most-common neurodegenerative disorder, after Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

The symptoms include the gradual degeneration of people's motor neurones: leaving sufferers unable to speak, move, and eventually breath. 

The head of the Motor Neuron Disease Research Lab, Dr Emma Scotter, said the study findings can not be just explained by New Zealanders living longer - which they took into their calculations.

"We know that New Zealand doesn't have higher MND mortality rates just due to living longer, or having a greater proportion of older people in our population," Dr Scotter said.

"It's something other than just an age effect."

Our higher mortality rate for MND means that of the 131 people in New Zealand who are lost to MND every year, 53 of these deaths are unanticipated.

The cumulative risk of developing MND over one's lifetime in New Zealand may therefore be even greater than one in 300, the estimated risk internationally.

Scotter's team also found that in Māori, the rate of MND is about half that of the rest of the population.

Researchers say this suggests Māori may have protective factors for MND – or there are healthcare disparities that reduce the number of Māori with MND who are diagnosed properly.

The Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland analysed data from 2264 people, for the study, who died from MND between 1992 and 2013.

Related

Science

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:29
1
New Zealand Nurses Organisation manger Cee Payne says they hope DHB's new employment offer out today is a "clear pay boost".

Decision expected from nurses on whether to accept DHB's pay offer

2
MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

23:03
3
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

4
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

5
In this Oct. 18, 2014, photo, students from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia wear costumes to attend an annual festival based on the Harry Potter fantasy series conceived by British author J.K. Rowling, including Dan Lemoine, second from right, dressed as the title character; Mollie Durkin, second from left, dressed as the character Hermione Granger; and John Spiewak Jr., left, dressed as the character Ron Weasley, as they arrive at the festival in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. In 2018, Warner Bros. notified organizers of Harry Potter fan festivals around the U.S. of new guidelines prohibiting any use of names, places or objects from the fantasy series, in an effort to crack down on unauthorized commercial activity at such events. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

'They are acting like the Dursleys' - Warner Bros. crackdown on US Harry Potter festivals

MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.


00:16
The meteorite’s appearance was perfectly timed with drummer Taylor Hawkin’s solo.

Watch: Green meteorite burns up over Europe - right as the Foo Fighters were finishing 'Monkey Wrench' at a festival

The meteorite was seen widely across Europe, including Belgium and Germany.

00:14

Watch: Defending champions Germany suffer shock loss to Mexico in their opening FIFA World Cup match

Mexico pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and Germany attacked.

01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 