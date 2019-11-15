TODAY |

NZ Government responds to Samoa’s plea for help as measles crisis results in ninth death

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Health
Barbara Dreaver

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver is in Apia, where she was invited to attend the joint funeral for two young cousins. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Health
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
3
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
4
Thousands of Countdown supermarket workers to get living wage pay rise
5
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:33

Germany passes law requiring measles vaccine for all children in schools, daycares
00:18

Gun City owner David Tipple warns MPs of 'vigilantism' caused by gun law changes

Two people dead after two-car crash closes Hawke's Bay Expressway
02:33

Ex-Gloriavale members detail challenges, heartbreak of transitioning to the outside world