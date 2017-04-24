NZ government 'pretty unhappy' with Kiwi uni fee rules change in Australia

The Government is demanding a please explain over a new Australian policy that will see Kiwis pay full university tuition fees.

Prime Minister Bill English said he's sending new foreign minister Gerry Brownlee across the ditch this week to meet with counterpart Julie Bishop.

"We are pretty unhappy," Mr English told 1 NEWS.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English says the traditional Trans-Tasman relationship has been in decline since the John Howard government stripped back social security rights of New Zealanders living in Australia in the early 2000s. Those rights have never been restored despite efforts by successive Kiwi governments.

More recently, Australia has been sending back Kiwi criminals – the so called 501s. And Wellington officials were scrambling last week to get clarification on tough new citizenship rules.

"There is now significant uncertainty about the Australian attitude towards that traditional relationship," Mr English said.

But there will be no retaliatory moves against Australians living here.

So much for the close trans-Tasman relations that National like to talk up"

Labour's Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins

"We prefer to be in the situation where we have a positive relationship with Australia and Kiwis get a good deal…that is better than a sort of mutual arms war to see who can treat their citizens worse."

Canberra announced the new reforms on Monday.

Subsidies for Kiwis living there will be withdrawn from next year – but they would be able to apply for student loans.

Labour's education spokesperson Chris Hipkins said news about the policy for New Zealanders in Australia to pay full tertiary fees "shows Bill English can't maintain the bromance enjoyed by his predecessor".

"So much for the close trans-Tasman relations that National like to talk up," he said.