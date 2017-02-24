 

NZ government considers buying billion dollar military aircraft from US

The New Zealand government is considering buying four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes from the United States.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in the US has released details of the potential sale, which it says could have a price tag of $US1.4 billion (NZ$2.03 billion).

The DSCA notified Congress of the possible sale on April 27.

New Zealand intends to use the planes for maritime surveillance as it retires P-3K maritime patrol aircraft.

The proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security of the United States by strengthening the security of a major non-NATO ally, DSCA says.

"New Zealand is a close ally in the region and an important partner on critical foreign policy and defence issues," the agency says.

The proposed sale will allow New Zealand to modernise its maritime surveillance capability for the next 30 years.

It does not alter the basic military balance in the region, DSCA says.

Aircraft manufacturers are keen to be a part of the government’s upgrade to the NZ Airforce.

