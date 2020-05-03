NZ goes entire week without new Covid-19 infection, only one active case left

The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for a seventh-straight day.

Source: 1 NEWS

The information was released electronically as no Government media conference was scheduled today.

The Ministry of Health also said there have been zero deaths from coronavirus since yesterday's update. The death toll remains at 22.

Today's announcement means New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, remains at 1504. The number of confirmed cases - the number New Zealand gives to the World Health Organisation and compares with other nations – is still 1154.

Of those cases, The Ministry of Health confirmed 1481 people have recovered, up seven from yesterday and leaving just one active case in the country. A recovered case means the person is symptom free for at least 48 hours and it has been at least 10 days since they first became ill.

Government officials also used today’s update to speak about gatherings at Level 2 and the use of masks.

A change to the size of social gatherings that are permitted under Alert Level 2 came into effect at midday today, meaning groups of up to 100 people are now permitted for things like religious services, parties, weddings, tangihanga and funerals. Prior to this afternoon, the limit had been 10.

However, the Ministry of Health said it’s important everyone continues to play it safe and monitor any events.

“The person in charge of a social gathering must ensure records are kept for contact tracing purposes, except in cases where every person in a gathering knows each other,” the Ministry of Health said.

“Faith-based gatherings and clubs will be able to operate with the 100 person maximum applying in each defined area, as long as intermingling in common spaces can be prevented.

For hospitality businesses, the rules of "seated, separated, single-server" still apply but they can now take group bookings for more than 10 people.

Regarding masks, the Ministry of Health says using them can reduce the spread of infection “when used correctly and in the appropriate context”.

“They are recommended in situations where people are more likely to be exposed to Covid-19, such as healthcare settings and those involved in border management.

“Based on our current Covid-19 context, for most people in the community the advice remains unchanged - healthy people in the community are not required to wear a face mask for protection from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

“Healthy members of the public may choose to purchase and wear a face mask, or make their own. We encourage them to use their face mask safely, as there are risks associated with incorrect use of all types of face masks.”

The Ministry of Health also said today that there continues to be no coronavirus patients in any New Zealand hospitals.

There are still 16 significant Covid-19 clusters around the country. A significant cluster is a group of 10 or more people who have or have had the coronavirus. Two have been closed.