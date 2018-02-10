NZ gives $3m to Samoa's Cyclone Gita relief to assist with recovery, $6.5m to support Samoan business

The government will give $3 million to Samoa after Cyclone Gita ripped through the country last month, Jacinda Ardern announced as she arrived in Apia for her first annual Pacific Mission.

Prime Minister Ardern announced today that New Zealand would also give $6.5 million to support Samoan women and young people in business.

She touched down, flanked by MPs from Labour, NZ First and National, this morning.

"Cyclone Gita brought flooding to low lying and coastal areas of both Samoa’s main islands, causing damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure," Ms Ardern said in a press release.

"There is much work to do to recover from this and build resilience to these storms so the people of Samoa can ready themselves for these events as much as possible in the future."

The PM said the funding would go straight to the Samoan government "to support the recovery and building of more resilient infrastructure".

Ms Ardern met with Samoan PM Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi today, with the cyclone relief dominating the talks.

"The impact of Cyclone Gita has been felt across the region, including in New Zealand, and the Government is committed to helping communities at home and in the Pacific recover as quickly as possible," she said.

Ms Ardern also pledged $6.5 million to help women and young people in Samoa set up businesses.

"Women and young people are strongly represented in the small and medium enterprise sector so this funding will have a direct impact on their ability to establish sustainable businesses and help Samoa achieve sustained and inclusive economic growth," she said.

"Supporting the development of a vibrant and inclusive private sector in the Pacific is one way we can help our neighbours address youth unemployment, and ensuring women have the opportunity to set up businesses."