TODAY |

NZ funds 100,000 AstraZeneca doses for Fiji

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

About 100,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines funded by New Zealand are set to arrive in Fiji today.

Medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Source: Associated Press

The vaccines will come straight from the Spanish Government, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced this afternoon.

"Our thoughts remain with Fiji during this incredibly challenging period," Mahuta said.

New Zealand had promised to give Fiji 500,000 doses of the vaccine, enough to cover 250,000 people as it struggles with the outbreak, today confirming 13 new deaths adding to the death toll of 254.

New Zealand's medicine regulator gave provisional approval to AstraZeneca for people 18 and over last week, however it still needed Government approval. 

"New Zealand has funded 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine directly from the Spanish Government in order to meet Fiji’s immediate vaccine requirements," Mahuta said. 

"The vaccines will arrive in Fiji later today.

"Our commitment stands and New Zealand will continue to work with Fiji to confirm its remaining vaccine requirements."

New Zealand would also pay for 190 Fiji graduate nurses for three months to provide for surge capacity.

"The recruitment of these nurses not only supports Fiji’s response in the short term, but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the health sector."

AstraZeneca can be kept at normal fridge temperature. New Zealand has a pre-purchase agreement of 7.6 million doses of the two dose vaccine. 

A Covid-19 positive UN worker was medically evacuated from Fiji last week to New Zealand. 

New Zealand
Politics
Pacific Islands
Anna Whyte
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Collins 'needs to think about what she says' after bottle comment: Police Minister
2
Agonising finish leaves Tuke, Burling with silver, GB snatch gold
3
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
4
Carrington wins second Tokyo gold with win in K2 500m
5
Organised crime bust: Navy officer accused of conspiring to import cocaine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

About 2000 Auckland homes still without power

Canterbury police appeal for information about missing 12-year-old girl
01:39

'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands

Ardern wanted dawn raids apology to focus on Pasifika: Ministers