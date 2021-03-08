TODAY |

NZ front and centre at Queen's Commonwealth celebrations, recognised for Covid-19 response

New Zealand has been front and centre as part of the Queen's Commonwealth celebrations.

After our nation was held up for its Covid-19 response, members of the New Zealand Youth Choir delivered a waiata from Westminster Abbey. Source: Breakfast

After the nation was held up as an example for its Covid-19 response, members of the New Zealand Youth Choir were shown performing a waiata — both in Northland and in London's Westminster Abbey.

The Northland performance was filmed in the first week of February at Mangawhai Heads.

"While NZYC was on tour in Northland we got contacted by a BBC researcher who had come across NZYC videos and saw that the choir was on tour. Within a couple of days we arranged for filming onsite a location close to where NZYC had set up camp," Choirs Aotearoa New Zealand Trust chief executive Arne Herrmann said.

The element of the karanga from London was performed by NZYC alumni Ben Wilson and Isabella Moore.

The waiata chosen for the occasion was Kua Ronga by the late Ngapo Wehi and the choir was conducted by music director David Squire.

The 94-year-old's message comes just hours before Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah special. Source: 1 NEWS

Also, in the rare televised broadcast this morning, the Queen paid special tribute to healthcare workers.

"Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities," she said.

In the face of a global pandemic, the Queen, who has stayed at Windsor since the outbreak, acknowledged the testing times experienced by so many leading to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support through connecting to others through technology.

