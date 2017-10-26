NZ Football confirms convicted paedophile filmed kids for promotion work

New Zealand Football says it's deeply disturbed to learn that a convicted paedophile was used to film children learning football skills.

Football generic. Source: istock.com

A statement from NZ Football confirmed the man was contracted by the production company, 90 Seconds, to help with promotional work to do with kids learning football skills.

The organisation is also angry that the video production company it commissioned didn't tell them about the man's criminal history despite knowing about it since March.

The filming took place over two days last November and in March this year.

It said it expected the company had carried out appropriate checks of the man's background but this didn't happen and this was "extremely concerning".

It's also angry that the company found out about the man's background in March but had not passed this information on to NZ Football and other parties.

The sports body said its officials were on hand throughout the filming and there were also parents attending.

90 Seconds has been approached for comment.

Last month it was revealed a convicted paedophile worked on the Christchurch-based children's TV show, What Now.

In a statement, NZ On Air confirmed a man who was a convicted paedophile was hired to work as a freelance cameraman on What Now in 2018 and again in 2019.

A NZ On Air spokesperson said Whitebait Media, which produces What Now, "vetted presenters, as the people who had the closest contact with children, but not the crew".

Whitebait Media's spokeswoman said the company ceased his employment as soon as they became aware of the man's arrest.