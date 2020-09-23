TODAY |

NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge

Source:  1 NEWS

The stars of the New Zealand flag have caused a stir over Sydney's Anzac Bridge. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The flag had been on the bridge for a month before the error was discovered. Source: Seven

The eight-lane bridge, located on the western fringe of the Sydney CBD, can be seen sporting Australia and New Zealand's flags.

However, while there's nothing amiss in the Australian flag, it's the stars making up the Southern Cross on the New Zealand flag that are a cause for concern, Seven News reports.

The star on the bottom of the flag which makes up the Southern Cross can be seen having drifted off to just below the union jack. 

"I think New Zealanders would feel a sense of certain disrespect," NZ Flag Association's John Moody said.

It's believed the flag had been flying for at least one month before the error was discovered by the local news channel.

New Zealand
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three new cases of Covid-19 community transmission today, and six historical cases
2
Vote Compass: Who took out last night’s debate? Viewers have their say
3
Chainsaws, guns among waste contaminating nearly half of Christchurch's recycling
4
Ashley Bloomfield reveals battle with anxiety, self-doubt during Covid-19 peak
5
NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australians eye freedom as states open up and Covid-19 restrictions ease early
02:04

Kiwi fishermen arrive home after seven months stranded on boat in Indian Ocean

02:14

Covid-19 border restrictions putting pressure on NZ's largest strawberry producer
01:18

CCTV footage of 'extremely traumatic' Wellington kidnapping released as offenders remain at large