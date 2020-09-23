NZ flag mishap causes stir on Sydney's Anzac Bridge

The stars of the New Zealand flag have caused a stir over Sydney's Anzac Bridge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The eight-lane bridge, located on the western fringe of the Sydney CBD, can be seen sporting Australia and New Zealand's flags.



However, while there's nothing amiss in the Australian flag, it's the stars making up the Southern Cross on the New Zealand flag that are a cause for concern, Seven News reports.

The star on the bottom of the flag which makes up the Southern Cross can be seen having drifted off to just below the union jack.

"I think New Zealanders would feel a sense of certain disrespect," NZ Flag Association's John Moody said.