NZ First's second 'woke brigade' tweet deleted after replacement image contains racial slur

A campaign image deleted by New Zealand First leader Winston Peters after he was accused of copyright infringement has been replaced by one containing a racial slur.
The original post contained a graphic using an image from one of the Black Lives Matter protests in New Zealand, with text reading: "We won't pander to the woke brigade."
Third Culture Minds, which took the original photo, fired back, accusing Mr Peters of copyright infringement and telling 1 NEWS they didn't approve of the party's "ill-informed messages associated with our imagery".
The tweet was quietly deleted yesterday afternoon and after a 1 NEWS report on the matter, a new tweet was sent out from Mr Peters' account.
It contained the exact same text, but with a new photo in the background of the graphic.
In the new image, one of the protestors is carrying a sign where the word "n****" is clearly visible.
After being contacted again by 1 NEWS, the post was quietly deleted again today.
A spokesperson for Mr Peters says the party has been running the account, rather than Mr Peters himself.
NZ First did not respond to a request for comment this morning.