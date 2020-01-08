NZ First speaks out against officers' access to assault rifles, 'creeping militarisation of the police'

Just days after police announced they will not continue with their controversial armed response teams trial, New Zealand First MP Ron Mark is calling for an independent review into why frontline police officers are being armed with military-grade assault rifles.
On Tuesday, the decision was announced not to roll out armed response teams permanently following the six-month trial, which finished in April.
The decision was based on preliminary findings from the trial evaluation, police said in a statement.
It included feedback received from the public, as well as consultation with community forum groups.
Ron Mark today welcomed the scrapping of the armed police units but says its also time to "reconsider the decision to put military grade assault rifles into the hands of frontline police".
“In light of global events, and the fact that we have just confiscated all the semi-automatics across New Zealand, let’s have a rethink. We strongly believe police are inappropriately armed against a reduced threat of a disarmed public."
Mr Mark said he holds great concern frontline officers are poorly trained in weapon handling skills and is aware that officers have raised their own concerns regarding training being dismissed at the highest levels.
“Even our military cadets go through more rigorous training than frontline police officers.
“We have always held concerns with the creeping militarisation of the police force given the Government already has multiple layers of armed response, across agencies.
“Frontline officers have the ability to be armed at the discretion of their immediate supervisors. They can also call on the special tactics group and the armed offenders squad. They also have the ability to call on Defence if necessary,” Mr Mark said.