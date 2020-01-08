NZ First speaks out against officers' access to assault rifles, 'creeping militarisation of the police'

“In light of global events, and the fact that we have just confiscated all the semi-automatics across New Zealand, let’s have a rethink. We strongly believe police are inappropriately armed against a reduced threat of a disarmed public."



Mr Mark said he holds great concern frontline officers are poorly trained in weapon handling skills and is aware that officers have raised their own concerns regarding training being dismissed at the highest levels.



“Even our military cadets go through more rigorous training than frontline police officers.



“We have always held concerns with the creeping militarisation of the police force given the Government already has multiple layers of armed response, across agencies.



“Frontline officers have the ability to be armed at the discretion of their immediate supervisors. They can also call on the special tactics group and the armed offenders squad. They also have the ability to call on Defence if necessary,” Mr Mark said.