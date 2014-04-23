 

NZ First set to announce Shane Jones as their candidate in Whangarei

NZN

Winston Peters is expected to announce tomorrow that Shane Jones is standing for NZ First in Whangarei.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.
Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement has been widely expected, and NZ First has just confirmed that Mr Peters will name the party's Whangarei candidate at 1pm in the city.

Mr Jones, a former high-profile Labour MP, left parliament in 2013 to become the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Economic Ambassador.

Former Labour MP Shane Jones.

Source: 1 NEWS

His term in that position ended in May and since then he has been seen with Mr Peters on several occasions.

Mr Peters believes his party can take the Whangarei seat from National in the same way he won the Northland by-election.

Whangarei has been a safe National seat in the past.

It's currently held by Shane Reti whose majority in 2014 was more than 13,000.

