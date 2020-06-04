TODAY |

NZ First’s Shane Jones will run for Northland seat in 2020 election

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones has today announced he’ll be running as the party's candidate in the Northland electorate in the 2020 election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First MP says the party is going to distinguish itself from its coalition partner. Source: Breakfast

MP Mr Jones said it was a privilege to be selected as the party’s candidate and pledged “a bold and job-rich campaign reaching out to all Northlanders”.

Others competing for the seat include ACT candidate Mark Cameron and New Conservative’s Melanie Taylor. More candidates in the electorate are expected to be announced.

“We look forward to telling our story of continued Government investment into rail, water storage, roads, digital connectivity, tourism and health after nine years of neglect by the last National Government,” Mr Jones said.

In a campaign video released today, Mr Jones said he had always been a “bit of a challenging personality”.

“I’ve never suffered any doubts about sharing an opinion or bringing an issue to light or debate.”

He said he entered politics after participating in various demonstrations, including at Bastion Point and protests against the Springbok tour.

“It morphed into working with the Māori chiefs and leaders of that time through the Treaty of Waitangi settlement process.”

He said he wanted to focus on getting rangatahi Māori ready themselves for the economy.

He told TVNZ 1’s Breakfast on Thursday he said NZ First won't “tolerate being absorbed” by Labour ahead of election.

"You're going to see us well and truly distinguish ourselves in 12 weeks, which is when voting starts."

Mr Jones said the party isn't locking itself in to sticking with Labour but instead is willing to work with other parties if necessary to return to Parliament.

The Northland seat is currently held by National’s Matt King, beating NZ First leader Winston Peters by 1389 votes in the 2017 election.

Mr Peters said Mr Jones "has my full endorsement" as Northland's NZ First candidate.

New Zealand
Northland
Your Vote 2020
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:54
John Armstrong: Donald Trump will be a one-term president for these reasons
2
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
3
No new cases for 15 days, just one Covid-19 patient remains
4
US officers suspended after video shows them violently shoving man, 75, to ground at protest
5
George Floyd protestors met by bystanders with assault-style rifles in rural US march
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'People are drowning in debt' - crackdown on loan sharks welcomed
02:54

John Armstrong: Donald Trump will be a one-term president for these reasons
03:56

Kiwi company designs sustainable chair out of old carpets, fishing nets

Students worried as NZ universities take different approaches to grades amid Covid-19 disruption