NZ First propose referendum on euthanasia, saying 'politicians alone should not decide' the issue

NZ First is pushing ahead with it's plan for a binding referendum on legalising euthanasia.

Today the party submitted a proposed change to the End of Choice Life bill for a binding referendum at the 2020 election.

NZ First health spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said legalising euthanasia "directly affects the fabric of society, and is one that temporarily empowered politicians alone should not decide upon".

"This decision requires the direct participation of the voting public."

The party voted in favour of the bill, despite it being a conscience issue, in order to see a referendum on the bill. Further support from NZ First on the euthanasia bill was contingent to there being a referendum.

"We trusted the public in 1992 and 1993 to decide upon the similarly complex matter of the reform of our electoral system that introduced MMP, and we can trust them now," Ms Marcroft said.

"We urge all members of the House, amidst a polarised political debate about assisted dying, to turn to the collective wisdom of the New Zealand public on this matter," she said.

MPs voted 70 to 50 in support for the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill last month.

It moved the proposed law to the next stage, where it would be debated in detail by all of Parliament, before a final vote.