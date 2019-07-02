TODAY |

NZ First propose referendum on euthanasia, saying 'politicians alone should not decide' the issue

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

NZ First is pushing ahead with it's plan for a binding referendum on legalising euthanasia. 

Today the party submitted a proposed change to the End of Choice Life bill for a binding referendum at the 2020 election. 

NZ First health spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said legalising euthanasia "directly affects the fabric of society, and is one that temporarily empowered politicians alone should not decide upon".

"This decision requires the direct participation of the voting public."

The party voted in favour of the bill, despite it being a conscience issue, in order to see a referendum on the bill. Further support from NZ First on the euthanasia bill was contingent to there being a referendum. 

"We trusted the public in 1992 and 1993 to decide upon the similarly complex matter of the reform of our electoral system that introduced MMP, and we can trust them now," Ms Marcroft said.

"We urge all members of the House, amidst a polarised political debate about assisted dying, to turn to the collective wisdom of the New Zealand public on this matter," she said. 

MPs voted 70 to 50 in support for the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill last month. 

It moved the proposed law to the next stage, where it would be debated in detail by all of Parliament, before a final vote. 

The End of Life Choice Bill passed its first reading 76-44 in 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
Labour and National have also recently released ads taking aim at their political foes.
Green Party pull ad mocking Simon Bridges' accent after heavy criticism online - 'Lowered the tone of the debate'
2
Parents of little girl who fell to her death on cruise ship give first interview, say they will sue
3
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm
5
A file image of aspirin - also known as acetylsalicylic acid (ASA).
Millions should stop taking aspirin for heart health, new study finds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59
Labour and National have also recently released ads taking aim at their political foes.

Green Party pull ad mocking Simon Bridges' accent after heavy criticism online - 'Lowered the tone of the debate'

Health warning signs have become a common sight at river mouths in Taranaki.

Questions remain over freshwater quality in Taranaki region
Electric Vehicle in Park Charging station.

Kiwi firefighters warn of electric car fires - 'There can be a risk of re-ignition for up to five days'
Close-up image of software engineer typing on laptop

Political questions asked by Government agencies 'ill-judged, inappropriate' - SSC