NZ First pledges introduction of Coward Punch law ahead of October 17 election

New Zealand First has pledged the introduction of a Coward Punch law as part of a raft of new policies aimed at the reduction of violent crimes against first responders and reforming the justice and corrections systems.

Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS

In announcing the party's policies ahead of the October 17 General Election, NZ First leader Winston Peters said it "will go a long way to ensuring the fundamental focus of our justice and corrections systems is the ultimate safety and protection of our communities".

The Coward Punch law will ensure those found guilty of the offence will receive harsh penalties, including a minimum of six months in prison for throwing a coward punch and injuring, Peters said. A mandatory minimum sentence of 8 years in prison would be enforced for coward punches causing death.

The policies will also include the training and funding of 1000 new frontline police officers over the next three years, and the passing of the 'Protection for First Responders' legislation ensuring the introduction of a mandatory six-month prison sentence for those who seriously assault first responders.

It will also introduce policies around legislation ensuring courts sentencing or otherwise dealing with offenders prioritising the needs of the victim and the community before the offender; and a 'Degrees of Murder' legislation ensuring those who commit "the most violent and premeditated crimes" will be given "appropriately substantial sentences".