 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ First pledges to hold referendum on Maori seats

share

Source:

NZN

NZ First says it will hold a binding referendum on whether to retain or abolish Maori seats if it governs after the September election.

The NZ First leader hit out at immigration, and the Government's record on housing, mental health and the economy.
Source: 1 NEWS

A second referendum question will ask whether or not the size of parliament should be reduced to 100 members. The current parliament has 119 MPs.

Both will be held mid-term on the same day.

NZ First leader Winston Peters announced the policy yesterday in a speech at the party's pre-election annual meeting.

He said four Maori seats were introduced in 1867 and in 1986 a royal commission on the electoral system recommended the Maori seats be abolished should MMP be adopted.

"Since 1867 all the way into the early 1980s only four Maori ever got to parliament not in a Maori seat," Mr Peters said.

"Today I see a number of Maori in parliament who are the match for anyone else there. And their combination of political skills will place them in the elite in parliament."

MMP was adopted effectively from 1996 and the increase in Maori representation was dramatic. In 2014, 22 per cent of MPs identified as Maori, Mr Peters said.

The 72-year-old Mr Peters is of Maori descent on his father's side while his mother is of Scottish descent.

He's seen as a potential kingmaker after the election, and his party has about 11 per cent support in polls.

"This country is headed for a political upset," Mr Peters said.

"What's happening in NZ is that people have simply had a gutful, where the poor have been bypassed and the middle-class have been left behind."

He says NZ First will "put the brakes on the wholesale flogging off of our land and other sources of wealth to foreigners".

NZ First will also make state-owned KiwiBank the government's official trading bank.

"It is absurd that a foreign bank Westpac should be clipping the ticket on all the NZ government's business and financial transactions," he said.

Westpac is based in Australia.

Related

Politics

Election

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The instructor and his student were filmed sitting in the plane by Dustin Leonard, who left the plane ahead of the pair.

Chilling footage shows final tragic moments of skydivers before fatal accident in Sydney

00:29
2
Darcy Lussick has got himself into hot water after this act on Aaron Woods from the Wests Tigers.

Disgraceful! Manly prop penalised after pulling opponent's hair in cowardly fashion

00:27
3
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

00:30
4
Having been 9-2 down, New Zealand fought back to beat Canada 12-11.

Watch: Black Sox through to Softball World Championships final after gutsy win over Canada

5

NZ and Australia have eerily similar quad bike stats

02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 