NZ First names long-serving party member as new deputy leader

In the lead up to the announcement of the new National Party leader, New Zealand First has named its new deputy leader.

Fletcher Tabuteau has been named deputy following the party's caucus meeting this morning.

"New Zealand First extends its immense gratitude for the service of Ron Mark as deputy leader," New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said in a statement today.

"The party recognises Ron is an integral member of the team and we look forward to him playing a key role in the current government in his capacity as Minister of Defence and Minister of Veterans Affairs."

Mr Tabuteau has been a member of the New Zealand First party since it began.

He's currently the Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Foreign affairs and to the Minister of Regional Economic Development.

