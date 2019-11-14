TODAY |

NZ First MP Shane Jones leaves Parliament in an ambulance

Source:  1 NEWS

Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones has been taken from Parliament in an ambulance.

Source: Breakfast

The NZ First MP was seen in a wheelchair at Parliament buildings this afternoon.

While waiting for the ambulance, he was accompanied by fellow NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft and National’s Shane Reti, who is a practising doctor.

A short time earlier, Mr Jones answered questions from journalists on his way into question time.

Mr Jones has been a member of Parliament since 2005 - for Labour until 2014 and from 2017 for NZ First.

Ambulance leaving Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

His office has been contacted for comment, but has no further information. 

NZ First leader Winston Peters told 1 NEWS Mr Jones felt unwell and light-headed and had been working long hours recently.

He had returned from Foxton last night and Mr Peters suspected he was over-worked and exhausted.

New Zealand
Politics
