NZ First MP Shane Jones leaves Parliament in an ambulance

Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones has been taken from Parliament in an ambulance.
The NZ First MP was seen in a wheelchair at Parliament buildings this afternoon.
While waiting for the ambulance, he was accompanied by fellow NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft and National’s Shane Reti, who is a practising doctor.
A short time earlier, Mr Jones answered questions from journalists on his way into question time.
Mr Jones has been a member of Parliament since 2005 - for Labour until 2014 and from 2017 for NZ First.
His office has been contacted for comment, but has no further information.
NZ First leader Winston Peters told 1 NEWS Mr Jones felt unwell and light-headed and had been working long hours recently.
He had returned from Foxton last night and Mr Peters suspected he was over-worked and exhausted.