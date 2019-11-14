TODAY |

NZ First MP Shane Jones is 'fine', after leaving Parliament in an ambulance

Source:  1 NEWS

Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones was taken from Parliament in an ambulance earlier today, but is now "fine".

Source: Breakfast

The NZ First MP was seen in a wheelchair at Parliament buildings this afternoon.

His party leader Winston Peters wrote in a tweet this evening to announce Mr Jones' positive status.

"Good news. Shane Jones is fine. Doctor says he just needs rest. Thank you also to Shane Reti for his kind support today."

Earlier today a spokesperson from Mr Jones' office said he "felt light-headed this afternoon and was taken to hospital as a precaution".

"He is suffering from exhaustion but is otherwise fine."

While waiting for the ambulance, Mr Jones was accompanied by fellow NZ First MP Jenny Marcroft and National’s Dr Reti, who is a practising doctor.

Mr Jones later thanked Ms Marcroft and Dr Reti for their help and people for their well wishes. 

A short time before leaving the building, Mr Jones had been answering questions from journalists on his way into question time.

Mr Jones has been a member of Parliament since 2005 - for Labour until 2014 and from 2017 for NZ First.

Mr Peters earlier told 1 NEWS Mr Jones felt unwell and light-headed and had been working long hours recently.

"The fact is he’s been working every day for the last month, and was at a tangi last night all the way up in Foxton last night and came back again and I think it might be a case of exhaustion – that’s all I know," Mr Peters said. 

