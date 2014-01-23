 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ First MP drafts bill to make English official language

share

Source:

NZN

NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell has drafted a member's bill to make English a recognised official language ion New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

He says Te Reo was recognised in 1987 and sign language in 2006, but there's no legislation that recognises English.

"It's common sense to officially recognise the language that the vast majority of New Zealanders use on a daily basis," he said.

"A petition was presented to parliament last year with 6258 signatures asking for English to be recognised.

"I've travelled around the country and everyone I've spoken to thinks it's absurd that this isn't already the case."

Mr Mitchell's bill will go into the members' ballot and won't be debated until it's drawn.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

03:18
2
At least 17 people are dead and many injured after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot' - identities of Florida school shooting victims emerging

00:14
3
Switzerland's Lara Gut lost it in the giant slalom yesterday, and the results were spectacular.

Watch: Media beware! Out-of-control Winter Olympics skier wipes out photographers in slalom shocker


03:48
4
Carl Ferguson is building fancy-pants boats in a couple of second hand sheds.

Meet the man building one of NZ's most luxurious superyachts in landlocked Palmerston North

5

NZ First MP drafts bill to make English official language


02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Sexual assault allegations by female law students levelled at top Wellington firm

The incidents reportedly took place two years ago at social functions, and involved more than one woman.

00:42
At least 17 people are dead after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'I heard gunshots, I thought it was firecrackers' - Students describe confusion during deadly Florida school shooting

Seventeen people are dead and a former student of the school is in custody over the massacre.

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 