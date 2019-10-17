TODAY |

NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell to leave Parliament after election

Source:  1 NEWS

NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell will be leaving Parliament after the upcoming election. 

Mr Mitchell first came into Parliament in 2014 and has been a list MP based in Tauranga. 

"After serious consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue other passions in my life and spend a lot more time with my family," Mr Mitchell said. 

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with colleagues from across the House and especially my caucus whom many have become life-long friends."

Mr Mitchell said he told NZ First leader Winston Peters mid-2019 of his intention to leave. 

In October last year, Mr Mitchell was accused by security of a Tauranga bar of acting "aggressive" and was forced to leave the bar. Mr Mitchell denied the claims, saying there was "a bit of a kerfuffle and I would say a huge overreaction on behalf of security".

