NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell to leave Parliament after election

NZ First MP Clayton Mitchell will be leaving Parliament after the upcoming election.

Mr Mitchell first came into Parliament in 2014 and has been a list MP based in Tauranga.

"After serious consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue other passions in my life and spend a lot more time with my family," Mr Mitchell said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with colleagues from across the House and especially my caucus whom many have become life-long friends."

Mr Mitchell said he told NZ First leader Winston Peters mid-2019 of his intention to leave.

