NZ First members to vote on 90-day job trials for ex-prisoners at party conference

By Jo Muir of rnz.co.nz

New Zealand First members will vote on a policy today that would allow businesses of all sizes to enforce 90-day trials when they employ people straight out of prison.

The remit is one of many that will come up for debate at the party's annual conference that begins in Christchurch today.

The 90-day trial proposal is one of several economic reforms that the party will address during its remit session this afternoon.

Law and order reform will also be on the table, in particular, a remit that would allow for degrees of murder and manslaughter - similar to what happens in the United States.

In New Zealand there is only one degree of murder under the Crimes Act, even if the offender is charged with other serious crimes such as terrorism.

Tomorrow New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will make his leader's address, where a new policy announcement is expected to be delivered.

New Zealand First has been in the spotlight for other reasons this week. One of its MPs, Clayton Mitchell, has demanded an apology from security guards who ejected him from a bar in Tauranga last Saturday night.

Bar staff accused him and his friend of behaving badly at Brew Co. Mr Mitchell strongly denied claims he had accidentally hit a female staff member on the head with a glass and spilled his drink on her.

Winston Peters. Source: rnz.co.nz
