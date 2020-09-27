NZ First leader Winston Peters promises to stop Government from 'ripping' off smokers

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has promised one punter on the campaign trail today that he'll stop the Government from "ripping" off smokers.
During a walk this afternoon in Albany Mall, on Auckland's North Shore, Peters told a punter, "I'm going to make sure that they stop ripping you off and lying to you about a 2025 smokefree environment whilst taking $2 billion off you."
"I've got better recipes for you to go to a non-smoking environment than that."
Earlier this month, NZ First pledged to lower tobacco excise to no more than $20 a pack on average, as well as to remove tax from smoking cessation tools.