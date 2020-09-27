TODAY |

NZ First leader Winston Peters promises to stop Government from 'ripping' off smokers

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has promised one punter on the campaign trail today that he'll stop the Government from "ripping" off smokers.

“I’m going to make sure they stop ripping you off and lying to you whilst taking two billion dollars off you,” the NZ First leader told one man in Albany. Source: 1 NEWS

During a walk this afternoon in Albany Mall, on Auckland's North Shore, Peters told a punter, "I'm going to make sure that they stop ripping you off and lying to you about a 2025 smokefree environment whilst taking $2 billion off you."

"I've got better recipes for you to go to a non-smoking environment than that."

New Zealand First aims to cut price of cigarettes to $20

Earlier this month, NZ First pledged to lower tobacco excise to no more than $20 a pack on average, as well as to remove tax from smoking cessation tools.

