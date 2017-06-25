NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

After Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei's interview on Q+A this morning where she said she thought Winston Peters had a "very racist approach to immigration".

Mr Peters and NZ First MP Tracey Martin have hit back, putting the possibility of an MMP coalition with the parties into question.

"Some of the worst of his rhetoric is coming out," Ms Turei said in the interview, but said the Greens would work with NZ First "if we have to for a progressive government".

In a speech in Balclutha, Mr Peters said "My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist - an allegation that is spurious - and think there won't be consequences."

Source: 1 NEWS

It was parties like the Greens that would take New Zealand down "the pathway to racial separatism", he said.

"We are calling out the Greens right now," he said.

He said the Greens had a "racially jingoistic attitude" towards the ownership of water.

NZ First's Tracey Martin also fired back on Twitter after Ms Turei's interview: "Tell you what @metiria, keep calling me a racist & you make it very difficult to sit at the table & believe it is mutually respectful."

Tracey Martin Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Turei replied: "I have a huge amount of respect for you personally but persistent persecution of migrants by NZF is not ok. You can fix that if you choose."

"So you respect me but you call me names?? I gather from that you are not interested in a respectful relationship. Good to know!" Ms Martin said.