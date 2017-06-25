 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

After Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei's interview on Q+A this morning where she said she thought Winston Peters had a "very racist approach to immigration".

Mr Peters and NZ First MP Tracey Martin have hit back, putting the possibility of an MMP coalition with the parties into question. 

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei spoke candidly on Q+A today.
Source: Q+A

"Some of the worst of his rhetoric is coming out," Ms Turei said in the interview, but said the Greens would work with NZ First "if we have to for a progressive government". 

In a speech in Balclutha, Mr Peters said "My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist - an allegation that is spurious - and think there won't be consequences."

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

Source: 1 NEWS

It was parties like the Greens that would take New Zealand down "the pathway to racial separatism", he said.

"We are calling out the Greens right now," he said.

He said the Greens had a "racially jingoistic attitude" towards the ownership of water.

NZ First's Tracey Martin also fired back on Twitter after Ms Turei's interview: "Tell you what @metiria, keep calling me a racist & you make it very difficult to sit at the table & believe it is mutually respectful."

Tracey Martin

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Turei replied: "I have a huge amount of respect for you personally but persistent persecution of migrants by NZF is not ok. You can fix that if you choose."

"So you respect me but you call me names?? I gather from that you are not interested in a respectful relationship. Good to know!" Ms Martin said. 

The general election is on September 23. Both the Greens and NZ First had 9 per cent support in the latest Colmar Brunton poll.

Does the party have the right strategy to finally make it into government?
Source: Q+A

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

00:12
2
In a new trailer released for of the highly anticipated documentary, Diana, Our Mother, Prince William and Harry recall childhood memories with mother before her tragic death.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents' – Prince William and Harry share precious memories of their late mother Princess Diana

00:08
3
Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.

Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

00:30
4
Whyte approached Parker, telling him he is ready to step into the ring in September if Hughie Fury pulls out again.

'You need to fight someone decent' - English fighter Dillian Whyte confronts Joseph Parker for world title shot

00:25
5
The former Warrior turned All Black (analysed) the final Test match against the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ