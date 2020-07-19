TODAY |

NZ First announces universal family benefit plan

Source: 

New Zealand First has announced a policy to bring in a universal family benefit.

Tracey Martin. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Jo Moir for rnz.co.nz

The policy would allow families to use the money to put down a deposit on a first home.

Senior MP and Children's Minister Tracey Martin revealed it at the party convention in Auckland this morning.

Northland candidate and senior MP Shane Jones also got members' support to extend the fast-tracking of Resource Management Act applications from five to two years.

The remit will now go to caucus to be considered as party policy.

Parliament passed legislation to fast-track resource consents during the Covid-19 economic slump earlier this month.

At the time Jones told RNZ he wanted the sped-up process to be a permanent fixture.

National Party leader Judith Collins wants the RMA repealed.

This afternoon New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will make his keynote speech, where he says there will be a focus on economic responsibility in a post-Covid world.

